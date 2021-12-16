Four men jailed over stabbing in Rugby that left their victim fighting for his life

Four men have been jailed for a total of almost 40 years after an assault in town that left another man fighting for his life.

The victim was beaten with a bat, stabbed and then left for dead.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at about 12.30pm on Sunday February 7 after police received multiple reports that a man had been beaten up and was lying in the street.

Callum Grace, Samuel Wash, Donnawan Gurirab and Farouq Semakula

Witnesses reported seeing three men run from a Volkswagen Golf and chase the victim before assaulting him with a bat, stabbing him and fleeing the scene in the same vehicle.

The victim – a man in his 20s – who sustained two life-threatening stab wounds in his lower back and upper thigh, was treated at the scene by residents until police and paramedics arrived.

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire where he spent a number of weeks and eventually underwent lifesaving surgery for his injuries.

Shortly after the incident, officers arrested and charged Callum Grace, 22, with subsequent enquiries leading them to detain and charge Samuel Wash, Donnawan Gurirab and Farouq Semakula - all aged 21.

Callum Grace

All four pleaded guilty to section 18 GBH with intent at an earlier court hearing and today (Thursday) were sentenced at Warwick Crown Court.

Grace, of Saunton Road, Rugby, was given nine years seven months in prison and Wash, of Warwick Road, Wolston, was jailed for nine years and ten months.

Gurirab, of Paradise Street, Rugby, was handed a nine year and seven month sentence while Semakula, of Oakfield Road, Rugby, was also sentenced to nine years and seven months in jail.

Wash, Gurirab and Semakula also admitted possessing an offensive weapon and were each given a 16 month sentence, which will be served concurrently.

Samuel Walsh

Detective Chief Inspector Teresa McKenna, said: “Although the assault only lasted a matter of minutes, its severity cannot be underestimated and it could have ultimately resulted in the loss of a life.

“Carrying a knife comes with its own set of risks but choosing to use it is something that can have devastating consequences, which thankfully was not the case on this occasion.

“Knife crime is never acceptable however we responded quickly to the call and it is largely in part thanks to the efforts of the residents, officers and paramedics in carrying out CPR that the victim survived despite suffering multiple stab wounds and other injuries.

“This has been a complex investigation but great teamwork meant we were able to quickly arrest a number of individuals in connection with the incident and I would like to thank everyone who has been involved for their dedication and commitment.

Donnawan Gurirab

"We are pleased with today's outcome, which reflects the severity of the offending, and ensures this group of violent offenders is now behind bars."