Four people arrested on multiple charges after two guns were found in car stopped in Lillington

All four were arrested after their car was pulled over in Lillington for allegedly not having insurance.

Four people have been arrested on multiple charges after two guns were found in car that was stopped in Lillington.

A 56-year-old woman, a 33-year-old woman, and a 40-year-old woman from Leamington were arrested late on Wednesday afternoon (June 28) on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A 33-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled substance.

One of the women reportedly attempted to conceal a quantity of suspected Class A drugs from attending officers.

The three women were also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, after two firearms were found inside the vehicle following a search.

