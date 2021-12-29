Four Rugby drivers arrested for drink driving over Christmas - one was spotted driving on the wrong side of the road

Four drivers from Rugby have been arrested for drink driving over Christmas.

One was spotted driving erratically on CCTV in the early hours of Christmas Eve, while another was caught driving on the wrong side of the road.

Here are police reports from the four cases:

A 37-year-old man from Rugby was arrested in Kingsley Avenue, Rugby and later charged with drink driving after a car had been spotted driving erratically on CCTV in the early hours of Christmas Eve. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 21 January.

A 34-year-old man from Cawston was arrested and charged with drink driving after a car collided with another car in Ansley Lane, Ansley last week. He will be appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 24 January.

A 38-year-old man from Rugby was arrested in Leicester Road, Rugby and later charged with drink driving after officers spotted a car being driven on the wrong side of the road. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 5 January.

A 19-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after officers reported smelling cannabis after carrying out a stop check on a car in Murray Road, Rugby in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The man was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Here are the other police reports of drive driving arrests in Warwickshire:

A 53-year-old man from Southam was arrested and charged with drink driving following a collision on the A423 near Southam on Christmas Day. He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he was banned from driving for four years, ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £175 in costs and victim surcharges.

A 56-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol following a collision in Elm Row, Stockton on Tuesday night. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 64-year-old woman from Nuneaton was arrested and charged with drink driving after a car was spotted driving on the wrong side of the road in Nuneaton. The car was stopped in Upper Abbey Street and the woman was arrested. She will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 18 January.

A 42-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested on Christmas Day on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis and possession of cannabis after officers stopped a car traveling at 100mph in a 50mph zone on the A46 near Tollbar Island. The man was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 49-year-old woman from Stratford was arrested and charged with drink driving after officers received a report of a woman asleep in a car in Drayton Avenue, Stratford on Christmas Day. The woman was charged with drink driving and will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 28 January.

A 34-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after officers responded to a report of a man asleep in a car in Horseshoe Crescent, Stratford on Christmas Day. The man was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 20-year-old man from Tamworth was arrested and charged with drink driving after a car collided with a metal post in Birmingham Road, Ansley in the early hours of Monday morning. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 25 January.