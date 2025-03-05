Four vehicles seized and hundreds checked in Rugby police operation

By Rugby Advertiser Reporter
Published 5th Mar 2025, 16:47 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 16:53 BST

Four vehicles have been seized and hundreds checked in a police operation in New Bilton today (Wednesday, March 5).

Rugby Town West Safer Neighbourhood Team, along community wardens and colleagues from other areas, have been busy conducting Operation Vouch.

Op Vouch sees officers tackling untaxed, SORN, abandoned and unroadworthy vehicles and seizing, reporting or submitting intel where appropriate.

Today, four vehicles were seized for having no tax, or SORN and parked on a public highway; one vehicle was seized (abandoned); ten follow up letters were sent to registered keepers regarding other document offences identified; two intel reports regarding vehicle usage.

Op Vouch in New Bilton.Op Vouch in New Bilton.
Op Vouch in New Bilton.

Checks were completed on more than 250 vehicles in total.

A Rugby Police spokesman said: “It was lovely to see and chat to so many people in the sunshine who live in the community about the work that we were doing.”

