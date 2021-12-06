Four-year-old child dies after collision in Leamington

A four-year-old child has died after a collision in Leamington.
Police are appealing for witnesses for the incident which happened in Kenilworth Road in Leamington shortly after 6.10pm on Friday (December 3).
Officers say the collision involved a Honda Jazz.
The driver – a man in his 40s – suffered minor injuries while a passenger – a four-year-old child - was taken to hospital with head injuries.
The child later died and specially trained officers are providing support to his family.
Enquiries are currently ongoing and police are keen to speak with anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 361 of December 3.