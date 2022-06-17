A free support session on domestic violence will be held by organisers at the Leamington and Warwick Sikh Community Centre.

A free support session on domestic violence will be held by organisers at the Leamington and Warwick Sikh Community Centre.

The seminar will take place on Thursday June 23, 6-7pm, and is being funded thanks to a grant from Warwickshire County Council’s Reducing the Impact of Covid-19 Fund.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be held at the Sikh Cultural and Sports Community Centre, Hall 1 (next to the Sikh Temple car park) 17A-17B Queensway Trading Estate Queensway, CV31 3LZ.

Please park at the Leamington and Warwick Sikh Temple, Tachbrook Park Drive, CV34 6RH.

A spokesperson for the Leamington and Warwick Sikh Community Centre said "As part of a series of free awareness sessions open to all community residents, the Sikh Community Centre will be hosting a targeted session on domestic violence, how it affects all communities, how to report it and what support is available locally.

"The awareness session will be delivered in partnership with the Equality and Inclusion Partnership and Refuge."