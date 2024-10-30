Fresh appeal to find vandals who set fire to Warwickshire Pride flags and destroyed gazebo

Vandals who set fire to Warwickshire Pride flags and destroyed their gazebo are still being hunted by police.

As we reported back in August, organisers of Warwickshire Pride turned up at the opening of the summer event in the Pump Room Gardens to find that flags had been removed and the gazebo pulled down.

Sadly, this is not the first time the event has been targeted.

However, organisers said that the hate aimed at Warwickshire Pride only brought the whole community together, with people rallying round to donate flags and money, and help to decorate the site again.

Police are appealing for witnesses

This week, police officers investigating the criminal damage have put out a public appeal for more information.

Warwickshire Police said: "Between 4pm and 11.39pm on Friday August 16, officers on patrol noticed that Pride flags Pump Room Gardens had been removed and a gazebo pulled down.

"The flags were found and returned - however some other flags had been burnt and two gazebos had been found to have been damaged beyond repair by having their frames broken apart."

After the event, Warwickshire Pride’s chair of trustees, Daniel Browne, said: “This year’s Warwickshire Pride was by far the most successful and well attended, but also the most stressful to organise.

"We experienced the most hate I have ever known in over ten years of organising this event. Online hate was shocking, the threats we received were scary, and the vandalism of the festival site was disturbing. I have to say that Warwickshire Police have been incredible over the last few weeks, and I must pay tribute to how swiftly and professionally they have handled the reporting and investigating of the criminal acts against us.

They helped to keep everyone safe on the day too, as did Warwick District Council’s community wardens.

"It was a reassuring presence and helped the festival to go as well as it did. To see thousands of people showing their Pride and their support was fabulous. All the hate did was bring people together. The hate showed that love is stronger and that Pride is very much still needed."

Warwickshire Police are asking anyone with information about the criminal damage to get in touch by calling 101 or visiting https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime and citing reference 23/35055/24.