From the courts: Two men sentenced for handling stolen goods in Rugby
Two men have been sentenced for handling stolen goods in Rugby.
Following a recent case at Warwick Crown Court, two men from Coventry have been sentenced.
On May 26 last year, a 33-year-old man was found at an industrial unit on Consul Road, which contained seven stolen vans.
On July 3 last year, he was found at an industrial unit on Swift Park alongside a 36-year-old man. This time there were ten stolen vans within the unit, which were in the process of being stripped down for parts.
On February 24, the 33-year-old was sentenced to five years and five months in prison, and the 36-year-old was given a six year and eight month sentence.