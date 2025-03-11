From the courts: Two men sentenced for handling stolen goods in Rugby

By Rugby Advertiser Reporter
Published 11th Mar 2025, 14:39 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 14:50 BST
Two men have been sentenced for handling stolen goods in Rugby.

Following a recent case at Warwick Crown Court, two men from Coventry have been sentenced.

Most Popular

On May 26 last year, a 33-year-old man was found at an industrial unit on Consul Road, which contained seven stolen vans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On July 3 last year, he was found at an industrial unit on Swift Park alongside a 36-year-old man. This time there were ten stolen vans within the unit, which were in the process of being stripped down for parts.

On February 24, the 33-year-old was sentenced to five years and five months in prison, and the 36-year-old was given a six year and eight month sentence.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice