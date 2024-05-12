Full house: Police seize illegal vehicle with cloned number plates in Leamington
Police have seized an illegal car with cloned number plates in Leamington this weekend.
After a short pursuit, officers from Warwickshire Police Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) stopped the car on the edge of town.
A police spokesman said: “The driver was a full house. Provisional licence holder, not insured, not taxed, no MOT and running on cloned plates.”
The Seat Leon vehicle was seized.