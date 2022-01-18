Full-scale search and forensic investigation near Lutterworth after woman is sexually assaulted

A team of at least 10 officers are now searching fields, undergrowth and hedgerows in Misterton after the attack in the early hours of Sunday (January 16).

Police are carrying out a full-scale search and forensic investigation near Lutterworth today (Tuesday) after a woman was sexually assaulted.

Officers backed up by a police tactical support van, specialist forensics unit van and at least three unmarked cars are conducting the meticulous search of the countryside.

They have been going over the scene just off the A4304 Market Harborough-Lutterworth road with a fine toothcomb since 8.30am this morning as they search for vital clues.

The woman was subjected to the horrifying attack off junction 20 of the M1 between 4am and 5am on Sunday.

Four men were quickly arrested by police hunting her attackers.

Three men aged 28, 25 and 22 from Leicester are still in custody as they are questioned by detectives investigating the attack.

A 27-year-old man from Leicester has been released with no further action.

Anyone with any information about the assault is being asked to contact police urgently on 101, quoting reference 22*028851.

“Detectives are investigating an incident whereby a woman was subjected to a serious sexual assault in Misterton.

“It happened between 4am and 5am on Sunday (16 January).

“Following initial enquiries four men were arrested in connection with the incident,” said Leicestershire Police today.

“Three men aged 28, 25 and 22 from Leicester remain in custody at this time.

“One man aged 27, from Leicester, was released with no further action.

“Officers remain in the area carrying out further enquiries.