Gang beat up random stranger who was sitting on a bench in Warwick’s St Nicholas' Park

A man was assaulted by a random group of men while sitting on a bench in a Warwick park.

The victim needed hospital treatment after the horrifying attack in broad daylight.

The man, in his forties, was sitting on a bench near to the Sea Scout hut in St Nicholas’ Park when he was assaulted by the group of up to six men, who did not know the victim.

The attack happened between 6.15pm and 6.45pm on Monday July 18 and police have today (Friday August 5) put out an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: "One of the suspects is described as being mixed race, between 16-17 years old, of a slim build and average height.

"The victim sustained injuries which required hospital treatment.

"It is not believed that the parties were known to each other.”

Witnesses should call 101 quoting incident number 323 of 18 July 2022.