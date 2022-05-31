Gang of attackers jump out of BMW to ambush random man in Leamington street

The 26-year-old victim required hospital treatment for his injuries

Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 4:37 pm
A gang of attackers jumped out of a BMW to ambush a random man in Leamington.

The 26-year-old victim required hospital treatment for his injuries.

The attack happened in Leam Terrace at around midnight between Saturday May 21 and Sunday May 22.

Police said the attackers did not know the victim.

PC Thomas Neenan said “We are keen to talk to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information or video footage from a car or doorbell that may help our investigations. Please call 101 quoting incident number 1 of 22 May if you can help.”