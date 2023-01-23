Register
Girl, 15, suffers facial injuries after being attacked by teenage boy at bandstand in Leamington

Officers are appealing for witnesses

By The Newsroom
18 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 4:32pm

A 15-year-old girl suffered facial injuries after being assaulted by a teenage boy during an attack in Leamington.

Officers are investigating and appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At around 6pm on Wednesday (January 18) a group of friends were sitting on a bench at the bandstand in the Pump Room Gardens when two teenage boys are reported to have approached them.

Warwickshire Police said: "One of the boys is understood to have threatened the victim – a 15-year-old girl - and the other boy assaulted her – causing her facial injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"We know this is a particularly busy area of town and as part of our ongoing enquiries we’d like to hear from anyone who saw the incident, or who was in the area between 6pm and 6.30pm."

Anyone with information should contact the force or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 356 of 18 January.