Good Samaritan assaulted after stopping criminals trying to break into caravan in Rugby

A Good Samaritan was assaulted in Rugby when he went to check on men behaving suspiciously outside a nearby home.

At 1.13am this morning (June 29), police received a report of a man being assaulted in Lime Tree Avenue, Bilton.

The man had gone to investigate three people who looked to be trying to break in to a caravan at a nearby property.

Police were on the scene in less than four minutes, but the three suspects - all dressed in dark clothing - had already fled in the direction of Alwyn Road.

The victim was injured, but didn’t require hospital treatment.

Detective Inspector Gareth Unett said: “This was a brazen and cowardly attack and we are now putting a lot of resources into making sure we can track down the suspects.

“Residents can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area for the time being and we are conducting door-to-door enquiries.

“Thankfully, the victim didn’t require hospital treatment, and this sort of incident remains incredibly rare in Rugby.

“Please call us if you saw or heard anything suspicious on Lime Tree Avenue or the surrounding area at the time – and if you are nearby and you have CCTV, please check it.

“If you see what you believe to be a crime in progress, please call us on 999 straight away.

“Rugby station has officers ready to deploy to an emergency 24/7, and we can be there very quickly to make sure everything is alright.”