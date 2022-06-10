'Graveyard' drug dealers jailed after Rugby CID officers spot them in the act

Angela Coles and Shamarke Albert-Jordan. Photo credit: Warwickshire Police.

Shamarke Albert-Jordan and Angela Coles were arrested in April after plain-clothed detectives from Rugby Proactive CID spotted a drug deal in the graveyard off Clifton Road.

After spotting the deal, officers followed Coles back to a house in Cambridge Street.

In the company of Rugby Borough Council, the officers went to the address where they found Coles with Albert-Jordan.

Detectives seized 81 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin along with cash and mobile phones - and the pair were arrested.

On Wednesday, May 8, Albert-Jordan, 18, of Rangefield Road, Bromley, Kent was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug and one count each of acquiring criminal property, being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Last month, Coles, 32, of Cambridge Street in Rugby was also jailed for three years after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug.

Detective Constable Rebecca Naughton from Rugby Proactive CID said: “Drug dealers continue to operate in our communities, often brazen in their activities and thinking they are beyond the reach of the law.

“We continue to work tirelessly to disrupt their activity, investigate offences and bring offenders to justice.