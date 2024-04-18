Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Harbury man was arrested for drink driving after he got his van stuck in mud.

Jonathan Cleaver, 38, of Frances Road, was arrested at about 5pm on February 10 after his Ford Transit got stuck at the business park in Ufton Road in the village and police were called by a member of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He later pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis and was disqualified from driving for 34 months and sentenced to a community order requiring him to complete 250 hours’ unpaid supervised work in the next 12 months.

Image of a police anti-drink driving campaign slogan on a beer mat. Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

He was also ordered to pay £135 costs and £114 victim surcharge.

He has the opportunity to reduce his driving ban by 34 weeks if he satisfactorily completes an approved driving rehabilitation course.

Stanley Lawrence, 21, of Old Budbrooke Road, Hampton Magna, Warwick, was disqualified for 15 months and fined £400 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A46 Warwick By-Pass on February 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested at 16.20hours when officers were called to a single vehicle collision and he identified himself as the driver and failed a roadside breath test.

He was also ordered to pay £135 costs and £160 victim surcharge.

He has the opportunity to reduce his driving ban by 15 weeks if he satisfactorily completes an approved driving rehabilitation course.

The two men were among eight from in and around Warwickshire who have have been banned from driving after appearing before Leamington Magistrates Court last Friday (April 12).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sgt Chris McSharry of Warwickshire Police said: “Alcohol dulls the senses affecting your ability to judge speed and distance when driving as well as your reaction and coordination skills.

"Alcohol and drugs can also create a false confidence which can lead to an increase in risk-taking behaviour, which puts your life and the lives of others in danger.

“This is extremely dangerous and the opposite of what you need to be a good driver. Every one of these drivers has lost their licence because they took the decision to drink and drive.

“We hope that by sharing the consequences for these drivers, it will help anyone who may be tempted to drink or take drugs and drive to think again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These drivers now have a criminal record that could affect their job and they will not be able to travel to certain countries. The inconvenience and embarrassment of not being able to drive means they will have to rely on friends, family and public transport to get from A to B taking more time and expense.