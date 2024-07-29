Have you seen Sam Proctor? Man with links to Rugby and Nuneaton wanted on recall to prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man with links to Rugby and Nuneaton is wanted on recall to prison.

Sam Proctor, 35, is wanted after breaching the terms of his licence having previously been jailed for offences including burglary.

He is described as white, of average build with short brown hair and facial hair.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proctor has connections to the Hill Top and Attleborough areas of Nuneaton as well as Rugby.