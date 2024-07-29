Have you seen Sam Proctor? Man with links to Rugby and Nuneaton wanted on recall to prison
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man with links to Rugby and Nuneaton is wanted on recall to prison.
Sam Proctor, 35, is wanted after breaching the terms of his licence having previously been jailed for offences including burglary.
He is described as white, of average build with short brown hair and facial hair.
Proctor has connections to the Hill Top and Attleborough areas of Nuneaton as well as Rugby.
If you see Proctor or know where he might be, contact the police.