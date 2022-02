Warwickshire Police believe this man may have information that can help with their enquiries with an incident involving anti-social behaviour

Have you seen this cyclist in Leamington?

Warwickshire Police to speak to him in connection with an incident involving anti-social behaviour.

"We believe he may have information that can help with our enquiries," said police.

"If you recognise this man or have any information in relation to who this may be, please contact us on 101 quoting incident 175 of Friday 25th February 2022.