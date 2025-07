Police want to speak to 36-year-old Christopher Foster who they think can help them with their enquiries into two assaults which took place in Leamington and Warwick.

Foster comes from Coventry but has connections to Warwick.

Leamington Police have said: “If you see him, please do not approach him, but instead call 101 or via the Report section of our website quoting 23/27200/25.”