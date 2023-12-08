Have you seen wanted Rugby man?
Anyone who has seen McMorran is asked to call the force
Have you seen Rugby man Charlie McMorran?
Police officers would like to speak to him as they believe he may have information about a criminal damage incident that took place in Rugby in October.
He is 26, 6ft tall, has curly brown hair, brown eyes and is of average build.
Anyone who has seen McMorran or knows where he might be is asked to contact the force.