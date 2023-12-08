Anyone who has seen McMorran is asked to call the force

Have you seen Rugby man Charlie McMorran?

Police officers would like to speak to him as they believe he may have information about a criminal damage incident that took place in Rugby in October.

He is 26, 6ft tall, has curly brown hair, brown eyes and is of average build.

