He was under the influence of cocaine and alcohol when he drove at the victim, following an argument

A banned driver from Kenilworth has been jailed after he deliberately drove into another man, leaving him with serious injuries.

Andrew Fawson, 34, left the victim with multiple fractures to his leg requiring surgery and extensive physiotherapy.

Fawson, who was disqualified from driving at the time of the collision, was arrested in connection with the incident a few weeks later.

He was jailed for five years and eight months after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. He was also banned from driving for seven years and three months.

On July 4 2022, Fawson and the victim had a row on the phone. The victim left his home in Meriden with the aim of walking to Kenilworth to have a face-to-face conversation with Fawson.

After a couple of hours walking the victim was on Red Lane in Burton Green when he spoke to Fawson on the phone who asked where he was. Fawson then drove to the location while he was under the influence of cocaine and alcohol.

The victim reported he could see the headlights of Fawson’s car coming towards him on the two-carriageway road. As Fawson approached he swerved across the road, mounted the verge and crashed into the him.

The victim called his partner who took him straight to hospital where they established the severity of his injuries.

Fawson, of Arthur Street, Kenilworth, initially denied he was driving the car but a wingmirror seized at the site was linked back to his vehicle that had also suffered more damage consistent with a collision. Enquiries by police also placed him in the area at the time of the collision.

Detective Constable Rachel Creswell, from Warwickshire Police CID, said: “Fawson can count himself very lucky he was not facing a much more serious charge and a lot longer behind bars.