'He was the best son, brother, uncle and a friend': Family's tribute to man who died in south Warwickshire crash

The family of a man who died in a crash in south Warwickshire earlier this month have paid tribute to him.

Andrzej Slowicki, 60, from Evesham, died after a crash on the B439 Evesham Road on Sunday August 4.

The tribute from his sister, Anna Tetyk says: “Andrzej was the best son, brother, uncle and a friend. He will be missed dearly. The whole family hopes he rests in peace.

“We would like to thank the English police for their help and support in these difficult times.”

The family also provided the tribute in Polish:

Andrzej byl najlepszym synem, bratem, wyjkiem i przyjacielem. Bedziemy za nim bardzo tesknic. Niech spoczywa w pokoju, zyczy cala rodzina.

Serdecznie dziekujemy anigleskij policji za pomoc i wsparcie w tych trudnych chwilach.

Siostra Adrzeja, Anna Tetyk.

The crash happened at around 6.10am as the driver of a white coloured Audi A4 was driving towards Evesham along the A439 Evesham Road and Andrzej Slowicki, the driver of a blue coloured Fiesta was driving in the direction of Stratford.

Andrzej Slowicki was declared deceased at the scene.

The 28-year-old driver of the Audi A4 and his 18 year old female passenger were both seriously injured and were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further assessment and treatment.

Officers are continuing to appeal for any witnesses who saw either vehicle in the time leading up to the collision.

Anyone who has any information or dashcam footage or CCTV are being asked to contact PC 1616 Russell Pennington of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by email at: [email protected] or by phoning 101 quoting incident 46 of August 4.