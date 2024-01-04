Heavy police presence throughout the night in Leamington after woman was raped – man arrested
A man has been arrested after a woman was raped in Leamington last night.
The police helicopter was flying over the town all night as multiple officers were called to the area around Queensway. A large cordon was put in place around Ford Fields park.
This morning (Thursday) Warwickshire Police confirmed that they were investigating a rape that happened sometime between 9pm and 9.30pm in the Ford Fields close to McDonalds on Queensway.
A 29-year-old man from Warwick has been arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with the incident.
Detective Chief Inspector David Andrews is currently leading the investigation.
He said: “We are supporting the victim - a woman in her 20s - after this incident, which we recognise will be of great concern to the local community.
“I'd like to reassure them a full investigation has begun and a 29-year-old man was arrested a short time after the incident was reported.
"He remains in police custody at this time.
"The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around the Queensway and Ford Fields areas of the town over the coming days while officers continue to conduct their enquiries.
“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could help with our ongoing investigation to speak with our officers or get in touch with the force.
"Any information you may have could really help.”
Anyone with information can report it online, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident numbers 354 of 3 January.