Helicopter, police dog and local farmers help catch offenders after police chase near Warwick

A helicopter and police dog were used to recover a stolen car which was abandoned in Hatton.

And with the help of local farmers, the offenders were also apprehended.

The Ford Fiesta was on cloned plates and it failed to stop for police on the A46. This led to a police chase through the area - which ended in Hatton.

The vehicle was abandoned in Hatton - and PD Koko managed to find discarded items in a bin

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit said: "The vehicle was abandoned in Hatton but with the assistance of the helicopter and PD (police dog) Koko, four people were arrested nearby.

"PD Koko also located discarded items in a bin which have been seized.

The vehicle has been seized and will be returned to its owner in due course.