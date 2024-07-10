Heroic lorry driver steps in after drunk driver spotted bouncing off central barriers in Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An heroic lorry driver kept other motorists safe in Warwickshire by staying behind a driver who was so drunk that he was bouncing off the central barriers.

When he was stopped, he was found to be four-and-a-half times over the drink drive limit.

Numerous motorists reported the driver who was spotted driving up the M40 at night at very low speed, swaying in the road, and bouncing off the central barriers. Police attended moments after it had just been involved in a minor crash.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit said: "The driver blew 160 at the roadside. Legal limit is 35. At custody the driver provided a lower reading of 128.

When the driver was stopped, he was found to be four-and-a-half times over the drink drive limit. (Photo: OPU Warwickshire)