High speed police chase through Leamington and Kenilworth area comes to a halt when officers spike all four tyres

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A high speed police chase through the Leamington and Kenilworth area came to a halt when officers spiked all four tyres of the vehicle.

And when the people in the car were arrested, police found knives, drugs and a police style baton inside.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire Police suspect the car is involved in County Lines drug operations, bringing drugs from Coventry into Leamington.

A high speed police chase through the Leamington and Kenilworth area came to a halt when officers spiked all four tyres of the vehicle.

The incident happened during he afternoon of Friday August 5 when a silver Ford Focus was spotted driving between Coventry and Leamington - the same vehicle that had previously failed to stop for police in July.

Warwickshire Police's OPU unit said: "One of our police motorycles got behind the vehicle and started to follow the car into the town centre.

"Two of our marked cars joined in support and the driver of the Focus made off at speed.

"We pursued the vehicle though Cubbington, Stoneleigh and Into Bagington. The driver headed for Tollbar Island and then onto London Road,Coventry.

"Our rural crime team Sergeant successfully stung the vehicle on London Road and took out all four tyres.

"The vehicle stopped and the driver jumped into the back seat. The front seat passenger ran off and was quickly captured."

Police recovered two knives, a police style baton, a large quantity of Class A drugs, Class B drugs, cannabis, weigh scales and money.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and possession of offensive weapons.