Horrified onlookers said man continued to attack victim as he lay unconscious during Leamington town centre attack

Horrified onlookers said an attacker continued to assault a man as he lay unconscious on the floor during a violent attack in Leamington town centre.

The man suffered head injuries but police said it could have been a lot worse.

The assault happened in Warwick Road, Leamington – near the junction with Tavistock Street – at between 3.10am and 3.30am today (Sunday).

A police spokesperson said: "A man in his 40s was knocked unconscious in the incident and taken to hospital where his injuries are not thought to be serious.

"A 38-year-old man from Warwick was arrested shortly after the attack on suspicion of assault."

PC Gouled Dubad from Leamington Police Station said: “This was a vicious assault with witnesses reporting the suspect continued to assault the victim as he lay defenceless on the floor. It is fortunate the victim wasn’t more seriously injured.

“An arrest was made quickly after the incident and suspect has since been bailed while our investigation continues.

“We are conducting a number of enquiries into this incident. While the attack did take place in the early hours we believe there were still a number of people in the area who may have witnessed the incident or have dash cam footage. We would like to hear from these people if they haven’t already spoken to police.

“Information can be provided by calling 101 quoting incident 50 of 10 July 2022.