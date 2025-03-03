How two boys in Comic Con costumes led to an armed police response outside Lidl in Rugby
Police were responding to reports of teenagers walking in the Wentworth Road area with Samurai swords strapped to their back at about 12pm on Sunday (March 2).
But everyone was relieved to find out that the sword blades were made of wood.
"In case it wasn’t completely evident – walking around Rugby with realistic-looking Samurai swords isn’t a great idea," said Rugby Police.
"They entered Lidl on Bilton Road and when they got out, they were met by some of our armed colleagues.
"It was quickly established that – despite looking realistic while sheathed – the sword blades were made of wood.
"The boys told us they’d not long got back from Comic Con in London, where they’d bought the swords.
"They were ordered home straight away and given some firm words of advice.