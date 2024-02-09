Humiliated fly-tippers in Warwickshire forced to clear up their mess as police watch on with cake and tea!
Fly tippers were forced to clear up their own mess after being blocked in by angry residents and nearby workers in Warwickshire.
When the culprits arrived at the Packington Estate on Maxstone Lane near Meriden, they thought it would be easy to dump a huge pile of rubbish on the land and flee in their vans.
But the nearby workers on the estate and residents bravely blocked the selfish offenders from getting away - and police were soon on the scene to catch them.
As part of their punishment, police made them reload the two vans with all the rubbish dumped. They will also face prosecution.
To make the day even sweeter, the farmer's wife presented the officers with homemade cake and a cup of tea as they watched the fly tippers clear up their mess.
A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police's OPU unit said it was "some of the worst fly-tipping we had seen in a long time".
"We detained two males who were instructed to reload the two vans with all the rubbish dumped." they added.
"We supervised them cleaning up their mess and enjoyed a great cup of tea and slice of home made cake courtesy of the farmer's wife. No cake and tea for these two offenders!
"Once the vans were loaded we escorted them off the estate and then seized them under the Environmental Act. Officers from the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team also attended the scene and have now taken on the Investigation and prosecution case against these offenders."