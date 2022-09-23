Hunt is on to find this Audi driver who allegedly fled after crashing in Rugby

Police want to trace this Audi driver who fled the scene after crashing in Hillmorton.

The vehicle collided with a parked car, a fence and a garage at 4am on September 17.

Officers are now looking for the driver, adding: "We believe the car in the photo is a blue Audi A3."