Hunt is on to find this Audi driver who allegedly fled after crashing in Rugby
Police want to trace this Audi driver who allegedly fled the scene after crashing in Hillmorton.
The vehicle collided with a parked car, a fence and a garage at 4am on September 17.
Officers are now looking for the driver, adding: "We believe the car in the photo is a blue Audi A3."
Anyone with information can report at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 75 of 17 September 2022. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.