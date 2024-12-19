A villager in Bishop's Itchington has raised concerns about police presence after they were chased by machete wielding robbers.

The incident happened in Rupert Kettle Drive on Monday November 18.

The resident, who was threatened and wishes to remain anonymous, has recalled the terrifying experience.

He said: “On November 18 at 9pm my van alarm was going off. I went outside and I was confronted with four masked men breaking into my van.

"When I shouted "hey what's going on" one of them chased me with a machete.

"I ran up the road to alert neighbours to call the police. Three other neighbours had already called the police (which wasn't known to me at the time.)

"All my power tools had been stolen and they wrecked my van, even though slam locks and a hook lock had been fitted, they made it look too easy.

"Losing everything you work for and having your vehicle damaged is a big game changer. You lose so much money and replacing tools is so expensive, how do these people sleep?

"I just can't believe this can happen on our streets.

"Four masked men and someone chasing you with a machete was a terrifying experience. I just can't believe people just don't care who they upset or what impact it has on people and their families.

"Every time I go out now I'm looking over my shoulder feeling distraught and worried about my family, my whole family has been left shaken up.

"It took the police four-and-a-half hours to come out.

"I'm really disappointed in our policing, we should feel safer on our streets and we need more of a police presence in our neighbourhoods.

“There has been no update from the police, however they did call round three days later just to see if I was okay.”

The resident said the ordeal left him to question the lack of police presence.

He said: “The message I would like to get out is where are the police when you need them?

"We need more policing on the streets so all neighbourhoods can feel safer.

"This is why these robberies are happening as they know the police response time.

"What happened to the times you would see the local bobbies patrolling the streets?

"I just want to raise awareness of Warwickshire’s Police force and maybe if enough people speak it can make our neighbourhoods safer.”

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “In relation to attendance, a patrol car was dispatched to attend the incident at the time – new intelligence was received while they were en route that a car that was believed to have been involved with the theft from car was spotted elsewhere, and so they were diverted from attending the address towards locating the vehicle.”

Police are also continuing to appeal for information, witnesses and CCTV footage.

To submit information, call 101 or go to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ and quote crime number: 23/49306/24.

Information about this incident can also be provided anonymously to the charity CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by going to: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/