Idiot drivers: Warwickshire police caught a man using his mobile phone while steering with his knees

Warwickshire police, using an unmarked HGV, caught a driver using his mobile phone while steering with his knees.

A lorry driver was also spotted with their feet up while on their phone.

The reckless motorists were among 129 drivers caught driving illegally over a four-day period.

Warwickshire Police were patrolling the M40, M42 and A46 in an undercover lorry between July 22-26 this year.

A total of 95 drivers were caught using a mobile phone, while the others were speeding, not wearing seat-belts and drink or drug driving.

Footage shows one driver on the M40 towing a horsebox holding his phone while steering his Isuzu 4x4 with his knees.

In the clip, an officer says: “He’s got his mobile phone and he’s driving with no hands actually, at the moment,” adding sarcastically: “He’s doing

very well.”

Another dangerous driver caught during the Warwickshire Police operation.

Another lorry driver was also filmed on his phone with his feet up on his dashboard.

Meanwhile a motorist in a Ford Fiesta was caught scrolling through their phone in their right hand while travelling along the M42.

One van driver was also spotted texting while stopped at traffic lights.

As well as using mobile phones on the road, 44 drivers were also caught not wearing a seat belt.

The drivers were caught as part of Warwickshire Police and National Highways Operation Tramline.

Sgt Scott Good, who led the operation, said: “The number of drivers who think it is ok to use a mobile phone whilst driving, not wear a seatbelt or speed never ceases to amaze me.

“These are not ‘good’ drivers as they have chosen to do this when they have a responsibility to keep themselves and others safe on the roads.” National Highways Assistant Regional Safety Coordinator Marie Biddulph added: “It is disappointing when we see the number of people still driving inappropriately on our roads.

“Research shows that you are four times more likely to be in a collision if you use your phone while driving and twice as likely to die in a crash if you don’t wear a seatbelt.”