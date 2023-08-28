Register
Idiots driving around Rugby causing trouble with balloons - and allegedly threatening McDonald's staff - have been caught

Surprise, surprise - it turned out that the driver had no insurance so the car was seized
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Aug 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 10:19 BST

People who have allegedly been driving around Rugby causing problems with balloons - and allegedly threatening staff at McDonalds - have has their car seized by police.

Officers stopped the suspect's VW Golf on the A45 near Brandon - and it turned out that the driver had no insurance.

Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit said: "The vehicle and occupants had been causing a bit of a nuisance around the Rugby area during the last couple of weeks with occupants regularly seen using balloons.

"The vehicle had also been involved in an incident where staff at McDonald's were subject to threats and abuse.

"Turns out the driver had no insurance cover in place at the time of our stop so we seized the vehicle and reported the driver to court."