Surprise, surprise - it turned out that the driver had no insurance so the car was seized

People who have allegedly been driving around Rugby causing problems with balloons - and allegedly threatening staff at McDonalds - have has their car seized by police.

Officers stopped the suspect's VW Golf on the A45 near Brandon - and it turned out that the driver had no insurance.

Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit said: "The vehicle and occupants had been causing a bit of a nuisance around the Rugby area during the last couple of weeks with occupants regularly seen using balloons.

"The vehicle had also been involved in an incident where staff at McDonald's were subject to threats and abuse.