Illegal cigarettes and vapes seized from shop and ‘secret drop-off’ location in Leamington
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Wednesday (October 9), police officers from Leamington and members of Warwickshire Trading Standards visited a shop in the town.
During their visit to Mars Mini Market in Clemens Street, they found more than £17,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and vapes.
On the Leamington Police Facebook Page, a spokesperson said: “We have been on a trip out with our colleagues from Warwickshire Trading Standards this afternoon to Mars Mini Market on Clemens Street in Leamington.
"This was after intelligence was received that illegal vapes and cigarettes were being sold from the shop.
“In total 1,050 packs of cigarettes, 106 packets of hand rolling tobacco and 19 vapes were all seized as they were illegal.
"These would have had a value of £17,766 if genuine.
"We also found a vehicle, being used as a store parked nearby which was seized as it was untaxed.
“We will be following up with Trading Standards over the coming weeks and exploring all powers available to us to prevent this occurring again.”
Following on from that, Warwick District Council’s community warden team also found more illegal cigarettes in Leamington on Thursday (October 10).
A spokesperson from Warwick District Council’s community warden team said: “Our community warden team followed up on intelligence that illegal cigarettes and vapes were being stored in waste bins at a specific location in south Leamington.
“All items have been removed and handed over to Trading Standards for further investigation.
“Many thanks to Leamington Police for their assistance.”