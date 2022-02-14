Illegal taxi driver caught red-handed collecting fares in Warwickshire

Police have issued a reminder about the need for all taxis to follow the rules after stopping a vehicle which didn't fit the bill.

They reported in the early hours of Saturday morning they had stopped and seized the vehicle pictured.

They said the driver was caught red-handed collecting fares for transporting a full load of people to work.

A police spokesman said: "Normally you wouldn't think there is an issue. Except the driver hadn't got an insurance policy for that purpose and is acting as an unregulated 'taxi.' Ironically a taxi was suggested for the driver to get home. His passengers were completely unaware that they were not covered by his actions.