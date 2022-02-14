Illegal taxi driver caught red-handed collecting fares in Warwickshire

Police have issued a reminder about the need for all taxis to follow the rules after stopping a vehicle which didn't fit the bill.
They reported in the early hours of Saturday morning they had stopped and seized the vehicle pictured.
They said the driver was caught red-handed collecting fares for transporting a full load of people to work.
A police spokesman said: "Normally you wouldn't think there is an issue. Except the driver hadn't got an insurance policy for that purpose and is acting as an unregulated 'taxi.' Ironically a taxi was suggested for the driver to get home. His passengers were completely unaware that they were not covered by his actions.
And they added to anyone else operating on the same basis: "If you are going to do it, do it properly and legally."