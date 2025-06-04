Illegal vehicles and their drivers taken off the road in Leamington

By Oliver Williams
Published 4th Jun 2025, 14:09 BST

Two illegal vehicles and their drivers have been taken off the road in Leamington.

On Tuesday night (June 3), officers from Warwickshire Police’s Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) stopped a BMW 1 Series in Bath Street.

The driver had no driving licence or insurance and the vehicle was seized.

A Ford Focus (see picture), was also stopped and seized in Leamington last night.

The vehicle was stolen from Coventry last month and the driver was reported for several driving offences.

