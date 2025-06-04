Illegal vehicles and their drivers taken off the road in Leamington
Two illegal vehicles and their drivers have been taken off the road in Leamington.
On Tuesday night (June 3), officers from Warwickshire Police’s Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) stopped a BMW 1 Series in Bath Street.
The driver had no driving licence or insurance and the vehicle was seized.
A Ford Focus (see picture), was also stopped and seized in Leamington last night.
The vehicle was stolen from Coventry last month and the driver was reported for several driving offences.