Illegal vehicles and their drivers taken off the road in Leamington

Two illegal vehicles and their drivers have been taken off the road in Leamington.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday night (June 3), officers from Warwickshire Police’s Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) stopped a BMW 1 Series in Bath Street.

The driver had no driving licence or insurance and the vehicle was seized.

A Ford Focus (see picture), was also stopped and seized in Leamington last night.

The vehicle was stolen from Coventry last month and the driver was reported for several driving offences.