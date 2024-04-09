Images released of men who might be able to help officers investigating stolen post van in Kenilworth

Do you recognise any of the men in the CCTV images?
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Apr 2024, 14:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

CCTV images have been released of three men who might be able to help officers investigating a post van being stolen in Kenilworth last year.

Between 1pm and 1.30pm on November 29 2023, a red Vauxhall post van was reportedly stolen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have released the CCTV images to help track down the three men who might be able to help with the ongoing investigation.

Most Popular
CCTV images have been released of three men who might be able to help officers investigating a post van being stolen in Kenilworth last year. Photo by Warwickshire PoliceCCTV images have been released of three men who might be able to help officers investigating a post van being stolen in Kenilworth last year. Photo by Warwickshire Police
CCTV images have been released of three men who might be able to help officers investigating a post van being stolen in Kenilworth last year. Photo by Warwickshire Police

If anyone knows who they are or can assist in Warwickshire Police with its enquiries, should contact the force citing crime number 23/50599/23.

The force can be contacted online at warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling on 101.

Alternatively, information can be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

The investigating officer is PC 2265 Neenan.