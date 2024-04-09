Images released of men who might be able to help officers investigating stolen post van in Kenilworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CCTV images have been released of three men who might be able to help officers investigating a post van being stolen in Kenilworth last year.

Between 1pm and 1.30pm on November 29 2023, a red Vauxhall post van was reportedly stolen.

Officers have released the CCTV images to help track down the three men who might be able to help with the ongoing investigation.

If anyone knows who they are or can assist in Warwickshire Police with its enquiries, should contact the force citing crime number 23/50599/23.

The force can be contacted online at warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling on 101.

Alternatively, information can be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org