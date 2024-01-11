Imitation firearm and counterfeit cigarettes found during police raid on Leamington shop
A large quantity of counterfeit cigarettes, illegal vapes and an imitation firearm were found after a police raid on a Leamington shop
Officers from Leamington Spa Safer Neighbourhood team (SNT) conducted a joint operation with Warwickshire Trading Standards yesterday morning (Wednesday) at Clemens Street Mini Market and arrested two men.
PC Lake from Leamington SNT said "This was a great example of partnership working with our colleagues at Trading Standards and a really positive result. These products are unsafe and should not be sold in our communities.
"A large quantity of counterfeit cigarettes, illegal vapes and a vehicle were seized.
"Two males were arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm at the same location and remain in police custody at this time.
"To further reassure the community there is nothing to suggest a wider risk to the public in relation to the firearms offence, and the weapons have been made safe and will be destroyed."