Imitation firearm and counterfeit cigarettes found during police raid on Leamington shop

A large quantity of counterfeit cigarettes, illegal vapes and an imitation firearm were found after a police raid on a Leamington shop

Officers from Leamington Spa Safer Neighbourhood team (SNT) conducted a joint operation with Warwickshire Trading Standards yesterday morning (Wednesday) at Clemens Street Mini Market and arrested two men.

PC Lake from Leamington SNT said "This was a great example of partnership working with our colleagues at Trading Standards and a really positive result. These products are unsafe and should not be sold in our communities.

"A large quantity of counterfeit cigarettes, illegal vapes and a vehicle were seized.

"Two males were arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm at the same location and remain in police custody at this time.