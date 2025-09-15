In pictures: HRH Princess Anne visits the Sikh Gurdwara in Leamington

The landmark occasion, which took place on September 4, marked the first ever visit to the temple by a member of the Royal Family since it opened at its new and current site in 2009.

The Princess met a number of community volunteers during the tour and heard about the Sikh principle of Sewa (selfless service), which

underpins the community’s outreach across Warwickshire and beyond.

She also saw first-hand the operation of the Langar, the free community kitchen unique to the Sikh faith, which serves hot vegetarian meals daily to both worshippers and visitors, regardless or faith.

The Princess Royal was accompanied by Tim Cox, the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire.

She also met Penny Cox, Pal Singh Sanghera, the Vice Lord-Lieutenant, , Karen Lynch, Warwickshire High Sheriff as well as other local civic leaders.

Jaswant Singh Virdee, the Gurdwara’s general secretary, formally welcomed the princess.

He said: “This visit is a moment of pride, not only for Sikhs in Warwickshire but for the wider community we serve.

"The principle of Sewa—selfless service—guides our work, from providing meals to those in need to supporting charitable initiatives wherever there is need.”

The Princess Royal was escorted around the building by Pal Singh Sanghera and Rajvinder Kaur Gill, last year’s High Sheriff of Warwickshire – the first Sikh woman in England to hold this role.

Her Royal Highness also met local community leaders and distinguished Sikh representatives and heard how local community organisation SHAWL ( Sikh Heritage Association Leamington and Warwick) promote the shared Anglo-Sikh history, and work closely in collaboration with the Lord Leycester Hospital, which the Princess Royal went on to visit.

In addition to the work of the Sikh Community Centre, The Princess Royal was introduced to some of the trustees of Gursewak Trust, a local small but very active charity.

It supplied an ambulance for Ukraine last month.

The charity has also supported two young Sikh Girls on their journey of becoming national boxing champions.

Before leaving, The Princess Royal unveiled a plaque and was presented with a bouquet of flowers by two young girls from the congregation and a pupil from Evergreen School.

1 . HRH Princess Anne visits the Sikh Gurdwara in Leamington HRH Princess Anne visits the Sikh Gurdwara in Leamington. Photo: Raj Mann

2 . HRH Princess Anne visits the Sikh Gurdwara in Leamington HRH Princess Anne visits the Sikh Gurdwara in Leamington. Photo: Raj Mann

3 . HRH Princess Anne visits the Sikh Gurdwara in Leamington HRH Princess Anne visits the Sikh Gurdwara in Leamington. Photo: Raj Mann