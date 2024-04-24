This driver was spotted using their handheld mobile phone whilst driving in Abbey Street, Nuneaton on 31 May 2023 and as a result they were fined £200 and their driving licence endorsed with 6 points.This driver was spotted using their handheld mobile phone whilst driving in Abbey Street, Nuneaton on 31 May 2023 and as a result they were fined £200 and their driving licence endorsed with 6 points.
In pictures: Warwickshire drivers caught on camera using handheld mobile phones

During 2023, the public submitted 152 dashcam, headcam or phone videos of drivers suspected of illegally using a mobile phone whilst driving to Warwickshire Police Operation Snap ‘to help make the county’s roads safer’
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Apr 2024, 17:06 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 17:06 BST

These are just a handful of the people who were caught using their mobile phones while driving last year as part of an ongoing Warwickshire Police operation.

As part of Operation Snap, members of the public can report and submit digital footage showing potential moving traffic offences.

This can range from driving dangerously or carelessly to overtaking on solid white lines, using a mobile phone while driving, ignoring traffic lights or dangerous driving around other road users, such as horse riders and cyclists.

Once received via the online portal, the digital footage is reviewed by a road safety police officer to see if it meets the evidence threshold. Submitters are then informed if the case will be progressed or not and the rationale explained.

The footage may also be used by Warwickshire Police to help educate other road users and to advise on case results.

Sgtt Chris McSharry, of Warwickshire Police, said: “It is really encouraging to see the public taking responsibility for road safety by submitting moving footage of these dangerous drivers to us via Op Snap

“Let’s be clear.

"Good drivers are good because they are completely focused on the road.

"If you are on your phone whether handsfree or not, you are far less likely to notice unexpected things like a child stepping off the pavement.

“This is why officers are always on the lookout for dangerous drivers and in 2023, 479 drivers received fixed penalty notices for using a handheld mobile phone whilst driving in Warwickshire.”

This driver was caught on camera using his handheld mobile phone while driving on Lower Hillmorton Rd, Rugby on 21 June 2023 and was fined £200 and received 6 points on his licence.

This driver was caught on camera using his handheld mobile phone while driving on Lower Hillmorton Rd, Rugby on 21 June 2023 and was fined £200 and received 6 points on his licence. Photo: Warwickshire Police

This driver was fined £200 and received 6 points on his licence after footage was submitted to Op Snap of him using a mobile phone whilst driving on the A46 Kings Hill on 2 August 2023.

This driver was fined £200 and received 6 points on his licence after footage was submitted to Op Snap of him using a mobile phone whilst driving on the A46 Kings Hill on 2 August 2023. Photo: Warwickshire Police

This driver of this white car was fined £200 and received 6 points on their licence after footage showing them on their phone on the A46 near Ansty M6 J2 on 23 August 2023 was submitted to Op Snap.

This driver of this white car was fined £200 and received 6 points on their licence after footage showing them on their phone on the A46 near Ansty M6 J2 on 23 August 2023 was submitted to Op Snap. Photo: Warwickshire Police

This driver was fined £200 and their driving licence endorsed with 6 points after they were caught on the dashcam of another vehicle on the M6 south bound between junctions J3 and J2 on 3 May 2023.

This driver was fined £200 and their driving licence endorsed with 6 points after they were caught on the dashcam of another vehicle on the M6 south bound between junctions J3 and J2 on 3 May 2023. Photo: Warwickshire Police

