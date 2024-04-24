In pictures: Warwickshire drivers caught on camera using handheld mobile phones

These are just a handful of the people who were caught using their mobile phones while driving last year as part of an ongoing Warwickshire Police operation.

As part of Operation Snap, members of the public can report and submit digital footage showing potential moving traffic offences.

This can range from driving dangerously or carelessly to overtaking on solid white lines, using a mobile phone while driving, ignoring traffic lights or dangerous driving around other road users, such as horse riders and cyclists.

Once received via the online portal, the digital footage is reviewed by a road safety police officer to see if it meets the evidence threshold. Submitters are then informed if the case will be progressed or not and the rationale explained.

The footage may also be used by Warwickshire Police to help educate other road users and to advise on case results.

Sgtt Chris McSharry, of Warwickshire Police, said: “It is really encouraging to see the public taking responsibility for road safety by submitting moving footage of these dangerous drivers to us via Op Snap

“Let’s be clear.

"Good drivers are good because they are completely focused on the road.

"If you are on your phone whether handsfree or not, you are far less likely to notice unexpected things like a child stepping off the pavement.

“This is why officers are always on the lookout for dangerous drivers and in 2023, 479 drivers received fixed penalty notices for using a handheld mobile phone whilst driving in Warwickshire.”

1 . Operation Snap This driver was caught on camera using his handheld mobile phone while driving on Lower Hillmorton Rd, Rugby on 21 June 2023 and was fined £200 and received 6 points on his licence. Photo: Warwickshire Police

2 . Operation Snap This driver was fined £200 and received 6 points on his licence after footage was submitted to Op Snap of him using a mobile phone whilst driving on the A46 Kings Hill on 2 August 2023. Photo: Warwickshire Police

3 . Operation Snap This driver of this white car was fined £200 and received 6 points on their licence after footage showing them on their phone on the A46 near Ansty M6 J2 on 23 August 2023 was submitted to Op Snap. Photo: Warwickshire Police