In pictures: Warwickshire drivers caught on camera using handheld mobile phones

These are just a handful of the people who were caught using their mobile phones while driving last year as part of an ongoing Warwickshire Police operation.
As part of Operation Snap, members of the public can report and submit digital footage showing potential moving traffic offences.
This can range from driving dangerously or carelessly to overtaking on solid white lines, using a mobile phone while driving, ignoring traffic lights or dangerous driving around other road users, such as horse riders and cyclists.
Once received via the online portal, the digital footage is reviewed by a road safety police officer to see if it meets the evidence threshold. Submitters are then informed if the case will be progressed or not and the rationale explained.
The footage may also be used by Warwickshire Police to help educate other road users and to advise on case results.
Sgtt Chris McSharry, of Warwickshire Police, said: “It is really encouraging to see the public taking responsibility for road safety by submitting moving footage of these dangerous drivers to us via Op Snap
“Let’s be clear.
"Good drivers are good because they are completely focused on the road.
"If you are on your phone whether handsfree or not, you are far less likely to notice unexpected things like a child stepping off the pavement.
“This is why officers are always on the lookout for dangerous drivers and in 2023, 479 drivers received fixed penalty notices for using a handheld mobile phone whilst driving in Warwickshire.”