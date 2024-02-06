Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More Rugby drivers have appeared at Leamington Magistrates Court charged with drink driving related offences.

Alexander Weston-Smith, 39, of Windsor Street, Rugby, was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £450 for drink driving.

He was also ordered to pay £135 costs and £180 victim surcharge after appearing in court charged with drink driving.

Weston-Smith was arrested on December 16 last year in Windsor Street, when officers observed his manner of driving and followed his vehicle.

He was stopped by officers and asked to provide a roadside breath test which he failed.

Michael Hannifin, 32, of Houston Road, Rugby, was banned from driving for 14 months and fined £120 after appearing at court charged with drink driving.

He was also ordered to pay £135 costs and £48 victim surcharge.

He was arrested on December 21 in Rugby Lane, Stretton-on-Dunsmore after officers stopped his vehicle and he ran off from officers who followed him and he was detained nearby.

Officers suspected he had been drinking and requested a roadside breath test. He failed and was later charged with drink driving.

Drivers have the opportunity to reduce their period of disqualification by a quarter if they satisfactorily complete an approved driving rehabilitation course.

Guilty pleas were taken into consideration for all those sentenced and they will also have their driving records endorsed.

Sergeant Simon Dalby said: “These drivers are finding out the hard way that drinking and driving has huge consequences for them, their partners and families. Drink driving is a serious offence and their sentence means they have a criminal record affecting job prospects and where they can go on holiday as they will not be able to travel to some countries.

"They will need to walk, cycle, use public transport or get a lift to go anywhere for the foreseeable future.