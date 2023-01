An incident between two groups of people at Leamington's Pump Room Gardens last Friday (January 13) has prompted an appeal.

Warwickshire Police is appealing for witnesses to an affray incident, which happened near the Bandstand.

Officers said it happened between 7pm and 7.30pm and involved two groups of what is thought to be teenage boys.

Anyone with phone, CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident should get in touch on 101, quoting incident number 288 of January 13.

