‘Inconsiderate' drivers given tickets after 'selfish parking' during school run in Leamington​​​​​​​

Two 'inconsiderate' drivers were greeted with tickets when they returned to their car after dropping off their children at school in Leamington.
Warwickshire Police's Leamington Safer Neighbourhod Team have today conducted school patrols outside Telford Infant and Junior Schools this morning (Tuesday).
Advertisement
Advertisement
They said: "The inconsiderate drivers of the below vehicles have been issued with tickets for causing unnecessary obstruction to the highway.
"Please be considerate when parking around schools, the zig zags and other parking restrictions are there for you and your children's safety and we will take action when necessary."