‘Inconsiderate' drivers given tickets after 'selfish parking' during school run in Leamington​​​​​​​

Police have been patrolling outside schools in the area

Two 'inconsiderate' drivers were greeted with tickets when they returned to their car after dropping off their children at school in Leamington.

Warwickshire Police's Leamington Safer Neighbourhod Team have today conducted school patrols outside Telford Infant and Junior Schools this morning (Tuesday).

Advertisement

Advertisement

They said: "The inconsiderate drivers of the below vehicles have been issued with tickets for causing unnecessary obstruction to the highway.

These two 'inconsiderate' drivers were greeted with tickets when they returned to their car after dropping off their children at school in Leamington.