Inconsistencies on a meter reading lead police to cannabis farm in Ryton

Officers made the most of their visit by also recovering some stolen vehicles while they were at the scene

Inconsistencies on a meter reading helped police to discover a cannabis farm in Ryton.

Officers said the farm was in early stages, with 50 plants - but the value was still about £30,000.

National Grid and Warwickshire Police's Rural Crime Team went to the scene after strange meter readings - and the police officers made the most of their visit by also recovering some stolen vehicles while they were at the scene.

Inconsistencies on a meter reading helped police to discover a cannabis farm in Ryton. Photo by Warwickshire Rural Crime Team.

"A grow like this might not look like anything "special," but with an approximate yield of £30k, discovering it has hit the pocket of the offenders," said the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team.

"Even more so when you take into consideration the cost outlay for the equipment.

"Also, while destroying the grow, officers spotted another van that had been stolen from Coventry the day before.