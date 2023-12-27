Inconsistencies on a meter reading lead police to cannabis farm in Ryton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Inconsistencies on a meter reading helped police to discover a cannabis farm in Ryton.
Officers said the farm was in early stages, with 50 plants - but the value was still about £30,000.
Advertisement
Advertisement
National Grid and Warwickshire Police's Rural Crime Team went to the scene after strange meter readings - and the police officers made the most of their visit by also recovering some stolen vehicles while they were at the scene.
"A grow like this might not look like anything "special," but with an approximate yield of £30k, discovering it has hit the pocket of the offenders," said the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team.
"Even more so when you take into consideration the cost outlay for the equipment.
"Also, while destroying the grow, officers spotted another van that had been stolen from Coventry the day before.
"Unfortunately, at the time of discovering the grow and the vehicle, no offenders were present. However, we will continue to investigate the matter and look at all possible forensic opportunities."