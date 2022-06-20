Instant karma for inconsiderate driver who thought it was OK to 'park' like this across a pedestrian crossing in Kenilworth​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

This inconsiderate driver left their car parked across on the footpath at a pedestrian crossing in Kenilworth tonight (Monday).Photo by Kenilworth and Warwick Rural Police.

This inconsiderate driver left their car parked across on the footpath at a pedestrian crossing in Kenilworth tonight (Monday).

And when they were confronted by police, they thought that they had done nothing wrong, claiming they were just looking for a restaurant.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But they got what they deserved - the driver was reported for obstructing the pedestrian crossing/footpath.

"We came across some questionable parking earlier this evening on Warwick Road," said Kenilworth and Warwick Rural Police.

"The vehicle was unattended upon arrival with the hazards flashing.

"Shortly afterwards the driver returned stating their reason for parking on the footpath at a pedestrian crossing was due them looking for a restaurant and thinking it was OK to leave their vehicle as pictured.