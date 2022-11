It turned out that the idiot vented his road rage at an unmarked police car!

Warwickshire Police said the driver of this Focus ST was stopped and "reported for his manner of driving and given some words of advice about inappropriate hand gestures".

A reckless driver in Warwickshire got his comeuppance when he stuck his middle finger up to a car after nearly colliding with them.

What he did realise is that the car was an unmarked police car and the officers were quick to show him something in return - their blue lights!