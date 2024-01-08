Investigation continues for a quadbike stolen from a farm in Lapworth
Officers are still appealing for information.
Police are continuing to appeal for information after a quadbike was stolen from Lapworth.
The quadbike was taken from a farm in Stratford Road shortly after midnight on November 8 2023.
Officers say they are continuing to investigate the theft and are asking anyone who sees the quadbike or has information that could help officers, to contact the force quoting incident number 12 of November 8.
People can get in touch with the force by calling 101 or by going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/