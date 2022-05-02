Is this a hotspot for selfish drivers in Kenilworth? Police ticket another car on the same bit of pavement

Some of the cars that police have issued tickets to, after they parked on the pavement in Randall Road.

There must be something very attractive about this spot of pavement to drivers.

Warwickshire Police have has issued a few tickets over the past few weeks to motorists who for some reason think it is OK to part on the pavement in Randall Road, near the junction with Warwick Road.

Officers have put out messages on social media to stop people using this spot and even put cones down to deter the selfish parkers - but last night, one driver had the cheek to move the cones and park there!

Not only are they blocking the pavement but they are also parking right up against the defibrillator.

"Another driver decided to make their own rules by moving police cones and parking their vehicle fully on the pavement causing an obstruction," said Warwickshire Police.