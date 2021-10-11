'It could have been so much worse if he had used the knives' - man found carrying weapons in Rugby town centre

Daniils Kovza.

A man who was caught carrying knives and cannabis in Rugby town centre has been jailed for 12 months.

Daniils Kovza, 34, of no fixed abode, was sentenced last week at Coventry Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of cannabis.

The court heard officers were alerted to a suspicious man hanging around in North Street, Rugby on October 4.

Officers attended to find Kovza who was wanted in connection with breach of a court order.

He was arrested and taken to the custody block at Nuneaton Justice Centre where he was found to be in possession of two knives and cannabis.

In interview Kovza admitted to possessing the knives and said he intended to smoke the cannabis.

PC Maisie Greaves, the investigating officer, said: “Warwickshire Police is committed to taking offensive weapons off the street.