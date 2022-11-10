Register
Items stolen during a number of burglaries have been recovered after police caught an alleged suspect near Warwick

A 47-year-old man has been charged

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago
Updated 10th Nov 2022, 6:56pm
The Warwickshire Rural Crime Team charged a 47-year-old man from the Southam area in connection with a barn burglary in the Hatton area in early September 2022.

They added: "The investigation led us onto locating stolen property from a number of other burglaries in the Warwickshire area which we were pleased to return to the rightful owners. An investigation into additional suspects is ongoing."